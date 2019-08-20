TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: New week, new lease on life

FLU SEASON: Jordie Lynch says we have to take care of ourselves, now more than ever.

THERE is something extremely liberating about coming out of a week of feeling under the weather and being stressed to the max to see life in a fresh light.

Going through a bad week emphasised to me just how good I have it.

To be surrounded by so many supportive people, to have everything I need and to get the chance to start fresh this week all comes together to shape a big beautiful blessing with a big beautiful bow on it.

Somehow even through my groggy, blocked-up view of the world during the week, I could at least find solace in seeing the bigger picture very clearly.

This sick season has certainly come along with all of its strength and severity and it has made us all feel incredibly vulnerable.

We have to take care of ourselves, now more than ever.

We need to make time for our health and wellbeing or we are forced to invest more time into getting better when sick season finally catches up to us.

Stress is a major factor responsible for sending us to our sickbeds, wearing our immune systems down and making us more susceptible to the storm of nasties swirling around us waiting to strike.

Flu season has become extremely dangerous.

We need to find our healthy life balance, ease up on ourselves, take care of each other, check on our friends, be there for our family and respect the people around us.

Good hygiene is so important.

Sharing is not caring when it comes to spreading germs.

The smallest actions can make a monumental difference, particularly if we're under the weather out in public, to protect ourselves and protect the people around us.

Things like covering our mouth when we cough, sneezing into a tissue and sanitising our hands can all make a huge difference in preventing the spread of germs.

Knowing when to stay home, when to slow down and when to seek medical attention are also important points to consider when getting through this particularly testing time of year.

Tune in and listen to your body and what it needs.

We all deserve to be at our best.

If we push ourselves too far when we are unwell, we are only going to get pulled back to where we started and it is not worth it.

Life may be busy and there is always something to get done but we owe it to ourselves to prioritise our personal health and wellbeing.

I wish everyone well and hope we can all get through this sick season as best we can because there are better days on the other side of it.