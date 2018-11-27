TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: One chapter ends, another begins

I WOULD love to take a moment to congratulate the Class of 2018 on tying off their years of schooling.

You should all be so proud of yourselves for reaching such a momentous milestone.

I understand it is an emotional time for you and your families as you say goodbye to life within the school gates but as one chapter comes to an end, a new exciting chapter is only just beginning.

This very moment is going to stay with you forever and your schooling story is one that you should feel honoured to tell.

All of those hard days and challenges you thought you would never be able to conquer? You did and you made it!

Here you stand as a strong, independent person with the world at your feet so walk with care, modesty, honesty and pride.

Everyone's story is going to be different because school is a different experience for everyone but we all take very valuable lessons and memories away from it. As we discover who our real friends are, we learn more about who we are as individuals and what we are looking for in a friend.

We learn what our strengths and weaknesses are and how to grow more confident in our own skin and in our abilities.

Each and every one of you has something so very special to offer the world.

Your voices have grown stronger over the years, don't be afraid to use them to stand up for what you believe in and be the change you want to see.

The stage is yours so own it and know that through the highs and lows, your greatest supporters will be right there in the front row ready to catch you if you fall and to help you back up onto your feet again.

As I had said to my brother when he graduated last year, life may not be a walk in the park but you will always have your family and friends right here to walk with you, always remember that.

You are about to board a plane to pursue your dreams and live the life you want to live.

There will be moments of turbulence and the clouds won't always be so white but the sun shines on and there is an ever-present beautiful blue sky behind every dark day.

Be a seasoned traveller, a gracious go-getter and a modest role model; don't make room for braggage on your journey.

Make time for getting lost in the beauty of our big world, do the things that make you happy, listen to the stories of the people around you because their journey can empower your own and don't ever let someone tell you that you're living your life wrong.

Best wishes to all of our graduates for 2018. Enjoy all of life's adventures, meeting new people and making new memories.

This is where your new journey begins; be safe, be kind and be who you truly want to be.