TUESDAY’S WITH JORDIE: Reading will change your world

Getting lost in a good book is almost as good as a holiday.

Getting to know the author, the characters and investing yourself in following their stories can be so inspiring and dare I say it, life-changing.

Getting to explore a land far far away from reality can be so refreshing and it can change the way the world looks beyond the cover.

I have always been quite the bookworm but my love for reading over the years has only grown stronger and stronger. It brings me so much comfort and joy. It teaches me so many valuable lessons which help me grow and thrive beyond the pages. It opens my mind to endless possibilities and encourages me to believe in the magic that stories are so often riddled with.

I am continuously amazed by the power of a single page. An entire book can change so much just by its content, its voice and its intended message for audiences who commit to the reading experience in all its entirety.

Words also hold so many wonderful healing qualities for readers who are hurting.

They can coax readers out of a dark space and encourage them to see the light again.

They can hold enough strength to lift readers right up out of their seats and inspire them to make a difference in the world around them.

They can empower readers from all communities and backgrounds to feel like they can do anything they put their minds to.

They are great educators as they guide readers deeper into a world of undiscovered knowledge and open their minds to learning new things.

Reading takes away the fear of asking questions. It shows us that asking questions and being inquisitive puts us in such a good position to take in as much of the world around us as possible.

It has always brought me such a grand sense of peace and taught me many important lessons. There is so much to gain from engaging with a wide range of different styles of writing. Some texts specialise in subjectivity, guiding people who feel lost to find their way again. Some focus on objectivity by pinpointing particular subjects and sharing specific information with audiences.

Regardless of why we turn to books, they will always give us what we need in order to grow. Time is never wasted when we are flicking through a book; it is always time well-spent. To travel in time, meet new people, explore new places, learn new information, ride emotional roller-coasters and let our imaginations run wild as we get swept up in storylines; it all comes together to make for one very rewarding experience.

Relentless reading leads us to limitless learning and liberating living.