TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Recharging in my safe haven

ZEN ZONE: Everyone needs a safe haven, whether it is your bedroom, your study, your patio, even your family or friends. Rasulovs

SOME days, I really revel in the feeling of drawing myself into the cosiest corner of my room and cutting off all ties to the chaos going on around me in the world.

My bedroom is my safe haven.

A space that I can always count on to keep me safe from scrutiny, safe from social pressures and it's a space that relieves me of my draining big-girl-pants-wearing duties.

It is the one place I can take off my armour built tough for adulting and crumble into a horizontal heap in my comfortable bed.

I can digest my day at my own pace, process the ups and downs and come up with a game plan for the day to follow.

My safe haven is my Zen zone.

Any distress is discarded at the door as I enter into my cocoon of calm.

We go through a lot together.

These four walls have seen me at my best and at my worst.

It has absorbed my emotions, suffered through the sleepless nights with me, watched over me during my down days and it has been present through some pretty daunting decision-making moments.

My mouse and keyboard is my ball and chain. I have spent many a late night stewing over studies while thinking about where I've been, where I'm going and where I long to be (my bed) as midnight strikes.

We all have a safe haven.

It can come in many forms. For example, my family and friendship circles are also my safe havens.

My bedroom is amazing but being a family person, nothing comes close to feeling the support of friends and family.

Put these elements together and I have everything I could possibly need to feel safe and supported through the good and bad days that life throws my way. I count myself very lucky.

Don't ever apologise or feel as though you have to explain yourself when you escape to your safe haven.

Whether it is your bedroom, your study, your patio, even your family or friends.

Regardless of the form it adopts, you should never feel guilty about taking time out to retire to your rejuvenation station.

Take as long as you need to fuel up on love, hope, faith, peace and pep talks before you are ready to re-emerge into the world.

Safe havens hold the power to change our entire perspective on life in general and readjust our views of the world around us.

We dedicate so much time to pursuing our passions and paving the way to our best lives.

However, despite society's "go-go-go” approach to everything in our modern world, we need to know when to stop at Safe Haven Station to unload the mental and emotional baggage that builds up and uplift ourselves.

Whatever form our safe haven takes on, it does not discriminate and you should never be afraid to let your guard down.

Through the tears, the tantrums and the tough times, the safe space stands to soothe and support.