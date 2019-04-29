TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Reflections on the ties that bind us

APRIL this year is a very moving month.

First there is Easter and then hot on its heels is Anzac Day.

For Easter, I always look forward to being with the ones I love. Nothing beats sitting down to lunch on Good Friday with great people and getting to enjoy the beautiful fish Dad cooks up with his special garlic crumb. Life gets busy so it's moments like these that I really hold close to my heart.

Then along comes Anzac Day.

April encourages togetherness, celebrates community and constructs a vivid image of what is really important. It sets time aside for us to stop and reflect, be grateful for everything we have, how blessed we are to live freely and get the chance to leave our own legacy like our heroes did through their bravery for us.

Anzac Day is one day that puts our entire lives into perspective and reminds us of the bigger picture as we acknowledge the significant sacrifices our extraordinary men and women in battle made to allow us to stand tall, proud and free today.

My family and I over the recent years have been religiously attending the Emu Park dawn service.

The experience is so moving and surreal so it is a tradition that we feel honoured to uphold.

We owe our every waking hour to the heroes who fought for us, just like we have them to thank for our soundest sleeps. Anzac Day may just be one day marked in our calendars but the bravery of our troops, the monumental sacrifices they made and their unwavering commitment to fight for the freedom and quality of life for everyone back home is something that will remain a part of us for the rest of our lives.

The dawn service is always a very special service that pays homage to our heroes and reflects on the ties that bind our past, present and future.

My heart swells every time I think about the spirit of the Anzacs and how their selfless actions will always be something we hold on to no matter what direction we travel in through life.

I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter and I hope you all had a memorable Anzac Day. Reflect, respect and lest we forget.