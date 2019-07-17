Tuesdays with Jordie: Remarkable River Fest

ROCKHAMPTON River Festival. It's always my favourite event of the year and I can't believe it has already been and gone.

In my eyes, it will forever be the most remarkable event to feature on our calendars.

Every year so far, it has left me with stars in my eyes and an overwhelming feeling of hope and happiness in my heart. If possible, this year was even more extraordinary.

As usual, I was instantly captivated by the scene before me.

Thousands of people wandered through the street, their own starry eyes scanning over the market stalls before them and taking in every little detail that contributes to painting one hell of a big, brilliant picture.

I take my hat off to the organisers and everyone who was a part of this year's festival.

Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront. Russell Prothero

I went along on Friday night, came along again on Saturday night and spent my Sunday morning at this spectacular event, and each time, I was awestruck.

This festival not only brings out massive crowds but also the timeless beauty of our dear Rocky.

We get to gather round for a relaxing time away from our stresses and celebrate our surroundings.

I adored sitting to watch the light show. It took my breath away and brought tears to my eyes; it was a real honour to be in that special moment.

It was such a powerful, moving show that captivated crowds, left a lasting impression and brought great depth to the weekend's festivities. I have never been more proud to be a Rockhamptonite and to share this gorgeous part of the world with so many wonderful people around me.

My favourite part of this particular event is seeing how everyone plays such a major part in bringing the special scene together.

All differences are put aside and all the focus is on living in the moment, enjoying everything the festival has to offer.

Just being together in one place makes our Rocky come alive.

It showcases so much more than breathtaking heritage-listed buildings, pretty lights, a stunning riverside development, the unique beauty of our Fitzroy River and our iconic Mount Archer that watches over us like a gloriously gorgeous, glowing green guardian angel.

What I really love about this festival every year is that it showcases the amazing community we have here.

Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront. Russell Prothero

We may have our fair share of differences and different stories to tell but there is nothing more rewarding than seeing everyone come together to enjoy a weekend of good times and great vibes.

I also went along to the dog walk with my beloved furniece, furnephew and dear friend on Sunday morning. It was just as incredible. It started in the "neon dog park” and took us right through the festival.

It was a major hit for the furbabies and their humans. We loved every bit of it.

Congratulations to everyone involved in putting together this outstanding event.

Once again, it was a real hit and I am already looking forward to the next one.

-- Tuesdays with Jordie, Jordie Lynch