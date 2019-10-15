TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Saying goodbye to Kirby

RECENTLY, I had to put my darling little feather-baby, Kirby, to rest.

She had a glorious run of 10 years and she was a dearly beloved member of the Lynch family.

She was a gorgeous little Lutino cockatiel who immediately stood out from the others when I first saw her. I got her when

I was in my last year of primary school and she may have been small but she became such a big part of our lives.

The stars in my eyes when I got her as a baby outshone my will to understand that some day I would be saying goodbye to her.

And the time had come.

After months of check-ins with our amazing vet to help our Kirby with little solvable problems, the day had arrived.

I could feel it deep down but I didn’t want to accept it. Our little, yet larger than life, cockatiel was so happy right until the very end but trouble brewed beneath that surface and I knew the right thing to do was to make sure she didn’t suffer through the pain or distress I knew she was beginning to feel.

Sometimes the best way to say ‘I love you’ is to let go. Take away their pain and put an end to any distress.

No animal, beloved pet or otherwise, deserves to go through that.

Despite wanting nothing more than to bundle her up, take her home and hope to goodness she magically got better to stay by my side for years to come, I couldn’t be selfish. I loved her way too much to bring her home and let the suffering continue. Instead, I got to see her happy in her final few moments.

She loved her vet’s necklace. She couldn’t stop admiring it and playing with it.

To have seen her being cuddled, surrounded by the beautiful team at High Street Vet Surgery and handled with so much love and care before she went brings me a flicker of comfort during this heartbreaking time.

It doesn’t matter at all what shape or size our pets are.

They become our family.

A very special bond is formed, the type that can never be forgotten or replicated. They bring our lives so much joy and teach us things we could never even dream of learning in the outside world.

She was a cockatiel, not too much bigger than my hand, and yet she was filled with so much love and life.

I count my blessings that I got to be part of her life for 10 glorious years. I hope we brought her as much love and joy as she brought us.

I never would have thought when we first got her that she was going to change my life in so many wonderful ways.

I’m glad we had so much time together. She will be dearly missed but she will never be forgotten. Never far from my mind and always dear to my heart.

Rest in peace, Kirby.