TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Sport is a great leveller

I TOOK a step back in time on Wednesday night.

Armed with my old tennis racket that donned a fresh new grip and an aura of optimism about me, I stepped gingerly onto the court and braced myself for my hits and misses.

It has been 6 years since I had last played and it has been 15 years since I first started out learning how to play the glorious game of tennis.

A wave of nostalgia washed over me on Wednesday night when I realised I had played one of my first ever games on that very court. For a moment, it felt like I had a strong connection with my younger self as I played and remembered little me learning to get the correct grip on the racket, how to serve, follow through and get comfortable with my hitting style.

It was like I was back there learning like old times but I was instead learning to fall in love with the game all over again while perfecting the basics I had lost touch with.

I hope I made Jordie Junior proud.

I have always felt an extraordinarily strong connection to tennis.

It is a sport that is a rich component of the family foundation.

I have always loved what it is about, what it teaches us about life beyond the court and how it builds an undeniable resilience within us as we navigate the highs, lows and challenges of the game.

On Sunday afternoon, my family and I set out to have a hit together like old times and it was the best way to tie off the weekend.

There is nothing better than playing a game you genuinely love with the people who mean the world to you.

They have always been my biggest support, helping me to stay accountable and to commit to what I want to achieve.

This week, I have rediscovered the great effects tennis can have.

It makes me feel calm, grounded and as long as I have a racket in my hand, I have control.

For my time on the court and my life beyond the baseline, it pushes me to approach each shot and decision with care, think through how each shot should be returned, read the situation to understand which action is most appropriate and how my style fits in with my opponent’s game and the conditions.

I am loving stepping back into this incredible sport and this week has shown that it is far from game-set-and-match for me in my tennis journey.

It is only just beginning and I cannot wait to see how it plays out.

