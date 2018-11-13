TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Start from the bottom

HIGH FIVE: We don't make friends without putting in some kind of effort to connect and get to know the people around us.

START from the bottom and work your way to the top. Start by learning the basics before you attempt the more advanced challenges.

We all have to start somewhere and that somewhere just so happens to be the very beginning.

When I think about chipping away at my dream career, I can't just skip years of valuable learning and jump straight into the role of psychologist.

We underestimate the importance of learning and working our way towards the end goal.

The best achievements don't happen overnight.

We can't conquer the world by cutting corners.

There is a process to everything we do.

If we don't want to respect the process, we don't fully respect the final result either and skipping steps will inevitably trip us up in the end.

If we can't fully commit to a process and do something properly, don't bother with it at all.

We don't get to reach our holiday destination without travelling.

We definitely can't confidently ride a bike if we skip the training wheel stage completely.

And we certainly don't make friends without putting in some kind of effort to connect and get to know the people around us.

See?

There is a process to everything.

So I don't understand why some of us get a bee in our bonnet, especially within the working world, when we are required to build ourselves up from the bottom and commit to climbing that ladder until we reach the rung that we belong on.

To do what we love, we have to take on some tasks that we may not like to do.

We have to respect our position in order to be respected in our position.

As an employee recruited by an employer, we don't get to call the shots or question why we have to begin with getting the basics right.

The basics is the foundation we build our knowledge, skills and entire career off and we can't build a house on unstable grounds.

The inability to get the simple things right will make it very hard to construct any career or a comfortable life and if we carry on like we are too big for our boots, we might as well turn right around and march straight back out the door.

If we refuse to actively travel through stages of learning, we deprive ourselves of the chance to grow.

If we can't enjoy the journey, don't embark on it to begin with.

If we go through life thinking that we're are too good, we won't end up in a good place.

Our aim should be to build a rapport with the people around us, learn as much as we can, make the most of every adventure we embark on and know that no matter what position we are currently in, whether it be within the office or life in general, the only way is up.

Behind every success is a process and a story.

Experience every chapter and be proud to tell it.