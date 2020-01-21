TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Step out of your comfort zone

I WANTED to carry on from my new year article and get a little bit candid with our conversation this week because maybe I’m not the only one who has felt this way.

It amazes me just how liberating certain little life changes can be. I am so determined to break out of the 2018 and 2019 routine that I have wasted no time in hitting the ground running with my plans for 2020 so far.

It makes me realise a lot, one thing in particular is that I have been existing but I certainly haven’t been living.

I have started meeting new people who, after such a short amount of time, have made me feel so much peace within myself and I still have such a beautiful bond with my loving best friends who have been at my side through the highs and lows over the years.

I have started stepping up to challenges and trying new things that have been collecting dust on my bucket list for goodness knows how long; things that exist just beyond the border of my comfort zone. Even though passing over that border involves major feelings of fear, uncertainty and even some nausea, I have pushed on through to be left with nothing but pride and a sense of strength I didn’t know I had.

My year didn’t start out the smoothest but my aim of the game is to not get so hung up on chasing unrealistic perfection (which believe me is very difficult for this little perfectionist) but instead investing my energy into living a rewarding and realistic life. No unnecessary pressure; just peace, positivity, purpose and a plan to do more of the things that get me out of that all too cosy comfort zone.

It is extraordinary to realise how lighter I feel when I mix with the right people, try different things, challenge myself and dust off old dreams that I had stored away in the ‘too-hard’ basket to work on making them a reality.

I am more than happy to continue to wear my ‘work-in-progress’ badge with pride because I am human and there will always be something for me to learn and improve on. I am just so happy to be taking steps forward again, even if they are only baby ones.

I may have been stuck in a rut these past few years but that doesn’t have to mean this year has to replicate them. If anyone out there has been feeling much the same, this is your year!

Life is way too short to let your days pass you by. Take that precious step forward, tune in to what you truly want out of life and go for gold. And whatever you do, don’t ever be afraid to ask for help along the way. Life isn’t always going to be a walk in the park but there will always be someone right there to walk with you.

Be happy, be humble and be kind.