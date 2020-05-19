Tuesdays with Jordie: Sunflowers spread joy in CQ

BRIGHT DAYS: Jordie Lynch in Central Queensland’s famed sunflower patch grown by Peter Foxwell to raise money for cancer research. Picture: Contributed

SOCIAL media has been taken over by a sea of soft yellow lately and I have been loving it.

Seeing so many photos of the beautiful sunflower fields and happy people among them has been uplifting.

I love how these sunflowers have been spreading so much joy to so many people across our community and they have been giving us all something to smile about as we try to navigate our way through this overwhelmingly unpredictable time.

The story of the sunflowers warms my heart.

To hear that the proceeds from sunflower purchases has raised around $25,000 for cancer research is moving and this amazingly selfless gesture is so beautiful that it almost outshines the sunflowers themselves.

To me, the colour yellow has always represented happiness.

To see a vast field of sunflowers standing tall and proud under shimmering showers of sunrays is one of the most magical things I have seen in my life.

It is lovely to have this stunning scene available to our local community.

It has truly brought our lives so much colour and brightness through the days of dark grey we have been enduring across the course of this pandemic.

To have photos and happy memories of a field of flourishing flowers is really precious.

It brings us peace, it makes us realise how blessed we are to be surrounded by so much beauty, it is a breathtaking show of budding new beginnings and a sign of brighter days ahead.

It may seem like a simple luxury but these sunflowers carry a significant amount of wonder and warmth that reaches many corners of our community and even communities beyond our little part of the world.

I hope the steady stream of yellow continues to flow across social media.

The power of nature and colour combined really can have a massively positive impact on the world both on and offline.

It is giving off a glowing bright light that is gently guiding us through these dark days and helping us to get through this rough patch to return to greener pastures.

Let’s celebrate our beautiful sunflowers, appreciate our extraordinary farmer who has donated all flower-funds to cancer research, honour his monumentally generous gesture, and soak in the sunflower scene that we are gifted with in our very own area.