TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Tantrums not good look for role models

Serena Williams, right, argues with referee Brian Earley during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Naomi Osaka. Adam Hunger

TANTRUMS never look good on anyone, especially high-profile tennis players on the world stage.

I was disgusted to discover the details surrounding Serena Williams' recent dummy spit. I understand that every player will have their moments they are not proud of but this was just unnecessary drama.

It is an absolute shame that one of Naomi Osaka's biggest winning moments will forever be tainted by a sore loser throwing a tantrum, making a major moment out of a minor mishap.

It's times like these that I am eternally grateful that I had such incredibly talented, respectful and kind-hearted tennis mentors when I was younger and just learning the game.

My mentors were true inspirations and taught me how to become the best version of myself on and off the court.

Osaka's cool, calm and collected approach to climbing her way up the scoreboard and claiming victory was clouded by the stormy presence of Williams.

It was deeply upsetting to see that the cracks in Williams' racket were almost as big as the chip on her shoulder.

I have been a follower of tennis since I can remember. I know that players can be a poster person for perfection until things begin to turn against them.

That's when their true colours can turn the court into a kaleidoscope of chaos. These people make a living out of their love for the game.

If I make my living out of my love for desk work, would it be appropriate for me to throw my keyboard around the room if I'm having a bad day?

Let's say I work within a diverse team of talented workers and the boss wants to sit down with each of us to do performance reviews.

If I don't agree with the constructive feedback on how I could improve in my role, do I start demanding an apology because I am female?

If everyone is going through the same performance review process, there is no special treatment.

It was apparently not a good day at the office for Williams and she let the whole world know.

If there is a discrepancy or if we don't agree with a process, seek assistance from the right person and deal with it professionally but causing scenes to get a step closer to success is no way to be.

If any player is caught getting coached during the match, they will be penalised for it.

Then presentations came around and suddenly she is back to being hailed a "true champion”, yet the real champion was the young woman standing beside her who played with such grace and respect.

It was not a very serene scene at all when Serena decided to invest more energy into ripping into the umpire instead of trying to do the best she could with the rest of the match.

Everyone who holds a racket and competes on an international scale is expected to follow the same rules, regardless of ranking, nationality or life story.