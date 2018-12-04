TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Thank you, bushfire heroes

FIRE: Two Queensland Rural firefighters try to contain a blaze near Agnes Water.

MY HEART has been torn into a million pieces as news and stories about the horrific fires ripping ruthlessly through numerous parts of our state inundate televisions, radios, the internet and social media.

What a deeply devastating time it is for communities affected and for families in the danger range being forced out of their homes by the ferocity of the firestorm picking up power as it goes and leaving nothing but pain in its wake.

We are facing and feeling the rage of the roaring, ruthless flames helped along by the heatwave all while communities in Sydney are seeing their sweet city face serious floods.

Our rich sense of resilience never ceases to amaze me.

Our heavenly home state has literally been going through hell.

We've been dealt such a bad hand by this heartless heatwave and yet here we are, our hearts burning brighter and stronger than any fire ever could as we band together to brave this unforgiving oppressive heat as a community.

I want to express the greatest amount of gratitude to our honourable heroes: our emergency crews and volunteers.

It's moments in time like these that all eyes fall on you, all trust is put within each and every one of you and your tireless efforts have been nothing short of extraordinary.

You have done so much for us, put so much on the line for the safety and wellbeing of Queensland communities and I sincerely thank you for your services.

This ferocious firestorm will leave its fair share of scars across our seared state and the memories will forever mar our minds but your dedication and services has brought an overwhelming amount of relief to our ravaged raw land and racing hearts.

Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for your wonderful work, not only protecting us but stretching your kindness even further to assist distressed animals affected by these fires.

It's something we often forget amidst the chaos that our poor pets and wildlife have also been dealt a devastating blow; our wildlife have lost their homes and a lot of animals would have been separated from their families as flames took over and turned their world upside down.

Some may not have even made it out of the overwhelmingly unforgiving inferno.

Pets whose homes have been affected would be really struggling to understand what was happening, they would be sensing a dramatic shift in the environment and in their family; it's just as stressful for them as it is for us.

Through this thick smoke, one thing has never been clearer - family and community are the most valuable things in the world.

In the spirit of this season of giving, let's give back to those around us who have lost, open our loving arms to those who are feeling isolated and make as many donations as we can.

Any unwanted items can go to people who need them most, now more than ever.