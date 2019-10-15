TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The beauty of taking a break

ESCAPE: Agnes Water is the perfect getaway location not too far a drive from CQ.

THERE is something about getting away for the weekend and fleeing to a quaint little beachy spot that puts everything into perspective.

It is the simplicity of the setting that brings me the greatest sense of inner-peace.

Everyone is so captivated by nature and there is such a deep appreciation for our environment in all its effortless beauty.

It’s a land of abandoned devices. Sunglasses are the only things that come between our view of the world around us.

The focus shifts to socialising and interacting with the community instead of getting caught up in filtered photos, uploading posts, the likes and followers.

It’s the simple things in life that can teach us the most valuable lessons and remind us that life doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it for ourselves.

And for an overthinker like myself, that is an absolute breath of fresh air within itself.

To escape the fast lane and get a taste of life in the slower-paced lane is an experience that I greatly crave.

I’m naturally a small-town girl. I thrive off the simplicity. I don’t need the big smoke, the bright lights and a raging rat race to have a good time, I need the opposite.

Quaint surroundings, peaceful places, humble communities filled with houseproud people who take great care of their little corner of the world; these ingredients come together to create the perfect recipe for relaxation and rejuvenation.

This getaway gifted me with a renewed sense of inspiration. To de-clutter my life, make a new plan, set fresh goals, get back to feeling at my best instead of merely scraping through each day, and living the best life I can with a circle of people who love me unconditionally and support me no matter the circumstances.

Every little detail within the beach setting comes together to create quite a significant life-changing experience for all who are a part of it. It has the power to gently but dramatically awaken a tired soul. It can make anyone who feels as though they have nothing left begin to feel replenished.

I always love interacting with a vast variety of people; holiday-goers, backpackers, locals and thrillseekers.

Safe to say, this weekend didn’t disappoint socially. I loved seeing families being families and kids enjoying the great outdoors away from their screens.

They were out doing what every child should have the chance to do; explore the world around them, learn more about it, learn how to take care of their environment and be an active part of the community. They were learning valuable life skills and how to be respectable young citizens all while enjoying their holiday with friends and family.

Escaping for a weekend was one of the best things I did for myself.

It really helped me get back to a good place in my mind and heart. It made me more excited to get home to create better habits and add elements of a holiday into my everyday home life.