TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The gift of understanding

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Yeppoon's Paul Mitchell with Carol (middle) and her team at the Reject Shop in Stockland Rockhampton last year who donated gifts to Mr Mitchell's annual Christmas donations. Contributed

I HAVE noticed some ads on television of late based upon the way some people choose to treat hospitality and retail workers.

It comes as a timely reminder to all customers, especially during the colourful Christmas chaos, that everyone is feeling the pressure and deserves to be treated with respect.

I am wholeheartedly behind these ads being splashed across our screens, especially at this time of the year.

We are all so busy, like little ants going about our missions in a mad frenzy.

It can be easy to get caught up in our own world with so much going on in our minds that we neglect to acknowledge the fact that the people around us are in the same boat.

We don't give nearly enough credit to our retail and hospitality workers.

They do such an incredible job and particularly with demands being at such a high this time of the year, they deserve all the credit in the world.

It makes me beyond angry to see abuse hurled so heartlessly at staff.

It is absolutely unacceptable and anyone who engages in this kind of behaviour should be ashamed.

It is indeed the season of the temper tantrum but I never expect so many to be thrown by the people who should know better.

While the focus is on tangible gifts for our nearest and dearest, let's also understand that the greatest gift in the world for our tireless retail and hospitality staff right about now would be receiving the respect, patience and understanding that they should never be deprived of.

Christmas shopping can be one big stress storm and it's every man for himself as we try to get what we need to get done and get to safety as soon as we can.

We are all trying to buy the best gifts for our loved ones but while we are opening up our hearts and wallets, let's open up our minds too and be more aware of the people around us.

Christmas time should resemble a kaleidoscope of colour, kindness, care and consideration, so let's make our community kaleidoscope shine with these elements.

We have reached that time of the year where we celebrate togetherness.

Christmas in particular is never a time that should cause tension or cracks through our community.

It should be about closing gaps, embracing our community, opening our hearts and making us realise just how lucky we truly are to be surrounded by so many wonderful people within and beyond our immediate social circles.

The magic of this moment in time should not be marred by malicious people who have their minds set more on their own mission than how they treat the people around them.

Bad behaviour will never be rewarded with good outcomes.

I hope we all have a happy, safe and magical Christmas, goodness knows after such a whirlwind year, we all deserve it.

And remember, be kind to one another in our quests to make this the best Christmas yet.