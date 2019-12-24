TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The perfect time to simply be

TIS the season to be jolly…

After you have tackled your endless to-do list, finished all of the Christmas shopping, booked in for all the end-of-year appointments and tied off all 2019 tasks to start the new year fresh.

One thing that tends to get left off our end-of-year checklist is taking time out for ourselves amid the pre-Christmas chaos. We can let ourselves become so fixated on getting through our list leading up to Christmas Day that we forget to slow down and take care of ourselves.

I was running on empty last week so I decided to take a moment between work, study and the shopping to just sit, breathe and watch the world go by. I shuffled into one of my favourite cafes equipped with my notebook and pen, and gave my mind permission to wander away with the words I wrote in my calm, creative space. It is such a simple thing to do but sitting there and letting my thoughts pour out onto the page was one of the most therapeutic things I could have done for myself.

It is so easy to get overwhelmed under the pressure that comes with getting everything we need done, getting everything together to make sure Christmas celebrations go smoothly and that our Christmas duties have been fulfilled. This places great emphasis on the importance of taking a step back when we need to and gathering our thoughts again before continuing on. One of the worst things we could do to ourselves is burn out and waste the break away trying to recover. Take a deep breath, have some quiet time to cut through the clusters of Christmas-inspired thoughts and get back out there with a renewed energy. We all deserve a break, to spend this valuable time with our loved ones and move into 2020 with a light load.

Now is a really good time to let go of the things or people that are holding us back, to re-evaluate where we want to go and what we want to accomplish in the new year. I think one of the greatest gifts we could ever give ourselves is a decent break, the chance to start over, do the things we have always dreamed of and be with the people who truly bring the best out of us.

Don’t let the craziness of the Christmas period draw you out of enjoying the special moments. I get that it can be stressful before it is blissful but taking a simple minute for yourself during the chaos can allow more room for a grand sense of inner-content and more time to make beautiful memories.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas, a memorable break and I hope you all get some time to simply be. Be in the moment, be with your loved ones, be kind and be safe.

