TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The perils of new computers

I HATE computers, but I hate them in the same way I hate holidays. I love being on the holiday, but I hate all the packing and planning needed to get there. With computers, I love having the convenience of having them, but hate having to know anything at all about the inner workings that create the convenience.

Don’t get me wrong, I know how to use most computer programs at least enough for them to be bullet points on the old resume, but please do not assume I know whether I’m running Windows, iOS, or a soup can on a string.

Recently I got a new computer after the old one decided it hated me more and died. If you really want to test your patience (and you don’t have kids or a spouse) just call any technical support line. I think computer experts (a.k.a., IT nerds, Star Trek enthusiasts, and “kids that got beat up in school that now make more money than you and are way smarter”), are way too close to the problem. Let me explain. These guys know so much about the inner workings of computers, modems, and all encased wire-thingy’s (technical term), that they don’t realise that us lay people don’t understand well over 85% of the stuff they say.

We may be nodding and say “oh, okay” but trust me, we are completely lost, do not care how it works, and hope that you can just fix it and we can once again use it without having to think about it. Kind of like our health.

Anyway, I was trying to set up my modem when the tech guy I called asked what version of Windows I was using.

“Uh, how would I find that out?” I asked, surprised he even thought I’d know.

A sigh came from the other end (bit dramatic if you ask me), and he asked, “You don’t know?” in a tone that let me know it was indeed more of a statement than a question.

We moved on. As he had me try various things and was rapidly becoming more impatient, I said to the man, “I really am an intelligent person in other areas of life.” To which he replied, “An intelligent person would probably know what version of Windows they were using.

Touche’, Mr. IT guy, touche’.

And just when I was about to give him the what’s what for stating the obvious, I noticed a little sticker near the keyboard. So, in an embarrassingly Kardashian-esque way, I annihilated any hope for him believing my IQ was any higher than my age, I shrieked, “Oh! There’s a little sticker here that says, Windows 10!”

Apparently, he had decided talking to me was about as fun as teaching a toddler to do taxes and hung up.

I ended up figuring it out myself in the end – but I’m still not sure whether it was due to intelligence, or the equivalent of a blind squirrel getting a nut.