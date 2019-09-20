TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: There’s too much on the line

THE dry skies have deprived our thirsty land of rain relief for too long.

This drawn-out dry spell has put our land in a very vulnerable position of late and with the winds being the way they have, it’s easy to see why a fire ban was declared for communities across CQ.

I cannot stress this enough, please, especially when we experience a fire ban, be extra cautious of how your actions can affect the environment around you.

Due to this dry climate, the wild bushfires that sparked up all across our region and state have been on a wicked warpath, wiping out our wildlife and thousands of hectares of our valuable vegetation and sending us deeper into a dark dry depression.

It deeply saddens me to know that we lose so many animals and their babies in these fires.

So many precious little souls perish within that hot thick cloak of smoke. To think of the overwhelming sense of fear they would experience as they desperately scramble through the plumes and panic to protect their families and get out safely, the mere thought breaks my heart. Our wildlife rescue groups do such an extraordinary job at saving and protecting our native animals in times like this.

Crews that saved a house on Wednesday on the mt archer fire, awesome crews.

It is through these particular disasters that our wildlife is most vulnerable and it is crucial we save as many as we can because our country wouldn’t be what it is without our beautiful world-renowned native animals.

We are all responsible for taking care of the world we live in and we should be proud of the space we share with the precious species we share it with. We need to do all we can to protect what we have.

Anyone who holds any form of a fire-starter in their hot little hands should be capable of understanding just how destructive one little spark and flame can be. There is too much on the line — lives, homes, resources, wildlife and memories combined — to let people (especially thrillseekers) off the hook.

SES and firefighters watch the fire approach Pilbeam Drive

To break out of this vicious cycle of ignorant people playing with fire, ­regardless of age, we need much tougher penalties. Until then, we can expect to see the same horrific events play out time and time again.

At the end of the day, when all the fire has died down and the smoke has cleared, we do have a community that cares.

We pull together to help our neighbours, help our wildlife in distress and show our appreciation to our emergency crews.

I want to give a massive thank you to our extraordinary rural and urban fire crews for their superhuman firefighting work, the water-wielding helicopter crews (our angels in the sky), wildlife rescue groups and all who assisted in relieving our land and community of so much pain and heartache.

With so much appreciation and honour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.