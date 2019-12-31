TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: This year’s resolution is perfect

AS WE make our move into 2020, I feel like we need to wipe the slate clean, eliminate any of the 2019 nasties and move into a fresh year without the presence of any anchors that are going to keep us from moving forward.

With the new year right on our doorstep, I feel like we are frantically putting our resolutions in place, setting our goals and wanting to enter the 2020 scene with as much direction, confidence and peace as possible.

We crave good change, we strive to chase it and accomplish all the wonderful things we didn’t get to in 2019 so we build a big beautiful list of what could be.

It’s great to have a vision, to want to work towards rewarding outcomes and cherish every opportunity a clean slate can gift us with but it’s when we set too many resolutions that we can put ourselves through an immense amount of stress and confusion. If we approach the year with a sense of calm and clarity, we can get so much more out of it without getting burnt out.

I am so excited to start a new chapter on a fresh page and will do everything in my power to ensure that 2019 does not get stuck on repeat. I can’t wait to try new things, meet new people, be less present on social media and more present in the world around me, make some new friends, new memories, embark on new adventures and invest more time into taking better care of myself.

There is one thing that I am determined not to do.

I will not put the pressure on myself to be perfect. I have made the mistake of doing this previously, getting caught up in the big beautiful picture I have conjured up in my mind for the new year and running myself into the ground trying to make sure everything goes to plan.

But that’s just it.

One thing will remain the same every new year no matter what: we are still human. Chasing a perfect life is unrealistic. Mistakes are still going to be made, maybe some items on our dream list may not get checked off but that’s okay because we are human. All we can do is try to live our best life yet, fill our days with peace, good people and prosperity and continue to dedicate our energy to the things that matter; the things that give us purpose and the people who give us unwavering love and support.

I hope everyone has an extraordinary 2020, filled with love, success, happiness, good health and memorable moments.

Be kind to one another, be brave, be spontaneous, be grateful and be happy. I’ll see you on the other side!

