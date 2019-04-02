TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Time alone healthy, necessary

ONE of my favourite quotes by Jay Shetty: "Your happiness is not dependent on anything external. Don't give the key to your happiness to anyone or anything or any situation. Happiness is an inside job.”

Only you can carry the original key to your own happiness. Others may carry a spare key but ultimately, we need to take responsibility for ourselves. No one could ever understand how valuable our happiness truly is as much as we do. No one could ever fully appreciate where we want to go and who we want to be as much as we do.

Don't be afraid to be alone. Enjoying your own time and your own company is empowering and there are times where it can honestly be the best thing we do for ourselves.

Don't be in too much of a hurry to cling to the next person who comes along after a break-up or fill the void with someone new without allowing time to properly process and heal. If we don't allow ourselves to stand alone occasionally, how are we going to ever know if we can stand on our own two feet at all, let alone stand with confidence?

We attract what we put out there. If we have lost our independence and become too dependent on being dependent, are the people we are hoping to attract in life going to be soulmates or sitters?

Why is our society so quick to associate someone who is on their own with sadness? Someone who stands alone does not have to be lonely. They could be a lone wolf going through the most empowering phase of their life and enjoying dancing to their own tune.

We don't have to be with someone to mean something. We are all enough as individuals within this big world of ours and it makes me sad to learn that some people don't see this.

Make time for your friends, with or without a partner. Make time to make new friends. Make plans to travel because there are so many beautiful places just waiting to be discovered in our wonderful world. Make yourself a priority.

Life is too short to depend on others to make us happy. We owe it to ourselves to learn to just be. Life is going to take us in many directions and we are going to encounter all walks of life so why not just go with it and enjoy it?

When we are genuinely happy within ourselves, we give off the most positive vibes and they will attract the right people. To be truly happy among the masses, we have to be truly happy within ourselves. Learn to love yourself as a lone wolf and the pack will see you in a whole new light.

Yes, happiness is indeed an inside job but it can also change our environment in the best possible ways. Take time to be on your own. It will be the difference between burning out and burning brighter.