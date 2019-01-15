TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Time really is on your side

MOVING MOMENTS: As time ticks on by, we continue to navigate situations that scare us, challenge us, break us, strengthen us and inspire us.

TIME is so often seen in such a negative light.

There never seems to be enough of it for starters, it takes away the people we love way too soon and we are locked in a constant battle with it to accomplish what we need to and do what we've always wanted to do.

However, time can also be a very beautiful thing.

It can bring long lost friends and family back together, it can heal an overwhelming amount of hurt and it can help us to develop into the greatest versions of ourselves.

Time is bittersweet. It can carry a great deal of cruelty but it can also cure a great deal of pain, bitterness, negativity and sadness.

In our fast-paced way of life, we are too impatient to see time as a good thing.

Time seems to be our ever-present enemy and it ushers us through so many precious periods of our lives, sometimes it feels like we never get the chance to just be and fully feel each experience before it expires.

Time teaches us many valuable life lessons and it is something never to be taken for granted.

It reminds us that one seemingly simple second can be so significant and make up quite a monumental moment.

As we venture deeper into 2019, we realise how quickly time really is moving.

Time puts a lot into perspective for us, encourages us to stop procrastinating (which I will admit has been a part-time profession for me) and do what we need to in order to live the life we were destined to live.

It teaches us to proceed through the highs and lows of life with caution.

A split-second decision can be the thundercloud that looms over our heads for years, threatening to rain down on any form of goodness that comes to exist through that time.

Practising patience is the hardest but the healthiest thing we could ever do for ourselves, as it helps us consider potential consequences of our actions and act wisely.

As time ticks on by, we continue to navigate situations that scare us, challenge us, break us, strengthen us and inspire us.

Our constant battle with the clock pushes us to be conscientious and to be fierce in our mission to make wonderful things happen.

We learn more about ourselves and what we are really capable of as we embark on this occasionally infuriating, emotionally charged, awe-inspiring, empowering adventure we call life.

Time delivers us second chances, pushes us to live our best life and while we may not have the power to change our past, we can influence how our today and tomorrow unfolds.

Life is short.

Book that holiday you've worked so hard for.

Buy that item in the shop window that has always stopped you in your tracks.

Apply for that dream job.

We weren't designed to simply exist; we were built to explore, love, dream, learn, achieve and be a little spontaneous in life's adventures.