TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Tough times show our courage

I AM constantly in awe of how resilient and kind our community is. It is during our darkest of days that our beautifully bright colours shine through.

During the events that have been hellbent on weakening us, we have proved time and time again that we are strong and we are in this together.

We owe everything to our emergency services, the dedicated crews who catch us when we fall during times of crisis and to kind-hearted people who hold out a healing hand to help others in need.

All differences are put aside and the only thing that drives us forward is the determination to ensure the people around us are OK and be there for those who need our love, help and support.

These horrific bushfires have left an overwhelming amount of broken spirits, heartache and destruction in their wake but we are still standing together, refusing to let them break us.

I feel so proud of this wonderful community and the kindness being shown between people who have never even met before. It makes me so happy to know we live within a community that is quick to roll up its sleeves to support anyone doing it tough. These devastating fires have left us feeling so shattered, yet we are putting on a brave face and doing our best to pick up the pieces.

My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by the unforgiving bite of these fires. Social media, despite our love-hate relationship with it, has been a powerful tool in getting important messages out there, to get help to where we need it most and create awareness surrounding this fire crisis that has spent way too long hurting way too many families locally and all around Australia.

Controlled back-burning by authorities has never been more important. I hope we can get back to doing this under safe conditions because in the long run, it is so much better for our land, for our wildlife, for our homes and for our hearts. Little steps like this make a monumental difference when it comes to preparing for bushfire season and avoiding unpredictable infernos that can take away our homes, our loved ones, everything we have worked so hard for and our sense of security and dignity.

Our resilience as a community is just extraordinary. To see people with so much on the line, going through one of the toughest moments of their lives, continue to help the people around them and show so much strength is just incredible.

Thank you to our extraordinary emergency service crews who are putting their lives on the line to keep our community safe, save homes in the affected areas and bring relief to our suffering land and wildlife. We greatly appreciate everything you do for us and the dedication you continue to show through your tireless work.

To everyone affected, stay safe, stay strong and don’t be afraid to ask for help.