TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Trust easily given and broken

FAMILY CARE: Jordie Lynch says if someone puts their trust in your hands, carry it with care and honour.

TRUST is so important and it is a much bigger part of our lives than what we may think.

Trust is paper-thin and so very fragile, yet we build our entire lives upon it.

We put our trust in so many things these days, all while understanding full well that it can be broken at any time.

Like a house of cards, trust can be built up into something big and beautiful but all it takes is the slightest change in environmental conditions or a minor bump to send it all crashing down. It can be rebuilt but it won’t ever return to its original structure.

Trust is unpredictable. It can make us feel so vulnerable, expose us to potential pain, great disappointment and more often than not, there is absolutely nothing we can do to control the outcomes tied to our trust.

It features in almost everything we do; the people we interact with, the decisions we follow through with, how we maintain our current lifestyle and how we plan for our future.

We trust our homes to be strong enough to shield us from sinister weather events and external evils.

We trust our cars to deliver us safely to our destinations and to be reliable for future journeys.

We trust technology to work with us to accomplish what we need to but not go so far to take over our jobs.

We trust the people we love most not to hurt us and to catch us when we fall.

We trust that everything happens for a reason and that what is meant to be will be.

We trust in our knowledge and abilities to help us achieve our greatest life goals.

We trust that our decisions will lead us to where we are meant to be in life with the people who are meant to be by our sides.

We trust that what we accomplish today will set us up for a successful tomorrow.

We trust that our mistakes will mould us into more fearless human beings and lead us to great wins.

We trust that our hearts won’t lead us astray if we choose to follow them.

The list goes on.

One thing commonly linked to trust is fear. Broken trust leads to building walls and closing ourselves off to many things; good along with the bad. While broken trust can do so much damage to us and our approach to life, it can also establish very valuable lessons and teach us to tune in to our instincts.

If someone puts their trust in your hands, carry it with care and honour it because it takes a lot to trust in a world brimming with deception. For those of us with walls up, don’t let them get in the way of living a good life. Trusting can be scary but it can also be rewarding and potentially life-changing.

Trust your instincts and trust that everything is going to be OK; just tread carefully and trust wisely.