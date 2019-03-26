TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Understand self-empowerment

BE CONFIDENT: Self-empowerment is all about recognising that among the masses, you are valuable and you belong.

THIS week, we are celebrating self-empowerment.

Too many people in our world today don't understand their true value and I know we've touched on this topic before but it is absolutely vital that we really start to acknowledge our worth.

It's a pushy world that we live in but one thing this world should never be given the power to do is push us into feeling bad about ourselves.

You see, we are often led to believe that the way certain people treat us reflects the way the world sees us.

We aren't as quick to realise that the way people choose to behave, their attitude and how they function on a social level is not a reflection of who we are or how we deserve to be treated.

It is a reflection of them and their own issues.

People who make us feel like we are never going to be good enough do not deserve our time or efforts.

A masterpiece will never gain a second glance or thought by someone who does not have an appreciation for art to begin with.

You are important. You are a valuable part of this world.

Your presence is powerful. Your spirit is so strong, no wicked word could ever weaken it.

Self-empowerment is so important. It enhances your understanding of what you truly bring to this world as an individual.

Self-empowerment is not to be confused with self-entitlement.

Self-entitlement entails putting yourself above everyone else and thinking you are better than the people around you.

Self-empowerment is all about recognising that among the masses, you are valuable and you belong.

You are a crucial component to complete the community and you deserve to stand tall and proud because you are extraordinary.

We don't give ourselves nearly enough credit for how we deal with the ebbs and flows of life.

Quick to bring ourselves down but not so great when it comes to building ourselves up, acknowledging the hurdles we have overcome and removing any negatives obstructing our view of the bright future ahead of us.

No one understands your story as well as you do.

What your fears are, the sacrifices you have made, how events of the past have sculpted you into who you are today, the heartaches you have struggled through and how hard it has been to get back up after certain setbacks.

You're not defined by your struggles or others' opinions.

Despite the lows, your persistence and your optimism are the purest forms of strength.

You work hard so you owe it to yourself to feel good about yourself.

Life is far too short to be made to feel small and insignificant.

Be larger than life itself, be brave, be bold, do the things you love, be with the ones you love, be kind to the people around you, stand up for what you believe in and don't ever shy away from letting the true you shine.