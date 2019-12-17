TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: Words, a gift that keeps giving

I WANT to share a major moment with my beautiful Tuesday readers.

The last four years have been dedicated to completing my psychology degree. These years have consisted of a bittersweet balance between breakdowns and breakthroughs, coffee became my absolute lifeline and I was at the mercy of my endless list of assessment pieces. Two out of these four years have also been devoted to my creative writing degree.

Some like to put an airbrushed filter over the idea of university but when it comes to the crux of it, we are talking sacrifices, serious determination, self-discipline, accountability, giving ourselves fully to the land of learning and perfecting the art of time management.

My intrigue surrounding the mind and my desire to help people coaxed me into the extraordinary depths of a psychology degree.

As the years passed, I started to lose sight of a future for myself in psychology as my heart began to feel more at home in the wonderful world of writing.

I can combine my degrees someday but for now I need to finish my writing degree; explore and embrace my unconditional love for all it has to offer. These past four years, I have juggled work, studies and my “Tuesdays with Jordie” writing experience. Through the moments of doubt and distress, it was words that kept me grounded and gifted me with comfort, purpose and clarity.

I am eternally grateful to psychology for changing my view of the world, how I engage with it, how I think and the ability to read people and situations better. I will always have a soft spot for psychology and it will bring my life great value regardless of what I choose to do.

I can walk away with pride knowing I soldiered on despite numerous hurdles, got up after every knock and committed to crossing the finish line even when it became distorted.

I wanted to share this because it’s hard to savour the moment and celebrate this milestone for what it is when there are the ever-present outside opinions weighing on you. Don’t let anyone make you feel like you are a failure if you decide not to go any further with the degree or you are struggling to get a job in the field.

Happiness and good health are priceless and if you feel like your degree no longer serves you, your dreams have changed or you are not ready to commit to that particular career, that is totally okay. Life is too short to do something you’re unsure of or not truly excited about.

As long as you have a dream, old or new, and you are doing all you can to accomplish what you have always wanted to, you are winning. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, the world is waiting for you and it is brimming with wonderful opportunities. Listen to your heart, do what you love and live your happily (successfully) ever after on your own terms.