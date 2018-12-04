Tumblr announces massive change to website

Popular microblogging website Tumblr has announced it will ban porn after its app was deleted when child sex abuse material surfaced on the site.

The changes will come into effect on December 17, with Tumblr saying in a statement the ban "primarily includes photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitalia or female-presenting nipples, and any content-including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations-that depicts sex acts".

Any existing adult content will be set to a private mode which will only be viewable to the person who originally posted it.

Tumblr said content still allowed includes "written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations".

Tumblr, which was founded in 2007 and is based out of New York, has joined the likes of Facebook and Instagram who have bans on nudity and sexual content.

After the Tumblr app was removed from the iOS App Store last month, the company issued a statement saying: "We're committed to helping build a safe online environment for all users, and we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to media featuring child sexual exploitation and abuse.

"We're continuously assessing further steps we can take to improve and there is no higher priority for our team."

Despite a competitive market, Tumblr has maintained its popularity over the years thanks to its dashboard blogging format.

Facebook and Instagram have strict adult content bans, while Twitter is a bit more relaxed.

As of June this year, Tumblr had over 400 million blogs.

The bold move follows an overhaul of Tumblr's content filtering system in June last year, enabling users to operate in 'safe mode', which meant explicit content wouldn't appear on dashboards while this function was on.

Analytics service SimilarWeb estimates adult content drives 20.53 per cent of clicks to Tumblr's desktop site.