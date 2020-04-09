Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

RSL Queensland is encouraging everyone across the state to Light Up The Dawn on Anzac Day as public commemorative services have been cancelled throughout Australia due to the coronavirus health emergency.

RSL Pioneer-Fitzroy-Highlands District has arranged with 4RO Rockhampton Radio to conduct a short radio commemorative service to coincide with the RSL campaign.

Central Queenslanders can tune in to the radio service will begin at 6am.

People are encouraged to hold private services in their driveways, on their balconies, in their backyards, or where ever they are in their homes at 6am on Anzac Day, Saturday, April 25.

“We may not be able to stand together as we usually would, but we can still stand united in spirit” – RSL Queensland.