Jeffrey Lane faced two charges of producing and possessing a dangerous drug before Nanango Court on Monday. Photo: Facebook.
‘Turned a blind eye’: Father charged after son grows drugs

Holly Cormack
28th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
BRANCHING out from your stock standard father-son activities, Jeffery and Dave Lane faced Nanango Magistrates Court together on Monday August 24.

Jeffery Lane pleaded guilty to two charges including producing a dangerous drug, namely cannabis, as well as the possession of a dangerous drug, namely cannabis, and the possession of water pipes and scissors used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug.

He also possessed a hydroponic set-up, liquid fertiliser, and a fan, which were reasonably suspected of being used in connection with production of a dangerous drug.

According to police prosector Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, during a search warrant of the 20-year-old's Blackbutt home on July 20, police located a total of eight cannabis plants and 246 grams of cannabis.

Defence lawyer Thomas Carr said Lane suffers from undiagnosed anxiety and uses cannabis to self-medicate.

"He didn't want to engage with other drug users or drug dealers in the community, so he began growing his own for personal use," Mr Carr said.

Due to his lack of criminal history, early plea of guilty, and extreme youth, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair placed him on six month period of probation.

All items were forfeited and no conviction recorded.

David Lane entered a plea of guilty to one charge before Nanango Magistrates Court on Monday, namely that he was the primary occupier of a property used in connection with a crime.

On July 20, Lane was charged with enabling his Blackbutt property to be used by his son to produce a dangerous drug.

According to Mr Carr, Lane was "aware his son was growing", however he never gave son permission to do so.

"He simply turned a blind eye," Mr Carr said.

"If his son was going to use cannabis, he'd prefer him to source it himself, rather than engage with drug users and influencers in the community."

Magistrate Sinclair placed Lane on good behaviour bond, at the sum of $500.

No conviction has been recorded.

