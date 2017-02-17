Turning houses into homes

IT'S an industry that hasn't quite caught up to Yeppoon, but Kylie Wanchap and Cheyne White are beginning to change that.

With a strong passion for interior decorating and a keen eye for design, the Yeppoon mums decided to combine their skills to create a unique business that stylishly transforms any space, known as property styling and staging.

Starting up Milk Interiors 12 months ago, the pair have already got a list of properties under their belt that they've helped style for local real estate agents, to give homes a modern and welcoming feel.

Cheyne, who previously owned White Olive furniture, met Kylie at her Anzac Pde store, and bonded over a shared passion of décor and furniture.

"We both live and breathe all things interior and soon found out that we shared the same dream of doing property styling and staging as a job, so we took the plunge and started Milk Interiors which is a commercial and residential property styling and staging business," Kylie said.

"We started out working from a home office and completed our first property in Yeppoon in January 2016; we then did a display home for Metro Builders in a new estate in Rockhampton and from then on we have been working with various real estates and clients to help prepare their property for sale.

"We do a lot of work for Todd Brandon at McGrath real Estate in Rockhampton, he really believes in the concept which has been great.

"Property staging and styling is very popular down south however it is fairly new to the area so we have had to do a lot of work to break into that market. We have also done private consults in helping people choose their tiles, carpet, fixtures, fittings and colours."

Most recently completing a display unit and Multicap in Rockhampton for the launch of their brand new units opening in January, the women said they hope to do more commercial staging and styling this year.

"People think it's really expensive but we can work with some of their existing furniture and pieces to make it more affordable for different budgets," Kylie said. "The more people see the results, the more they jump on board. Two houses we staged had offers within two weeks.

"We've worked on coastal, colonial and modern homes and units. We enjoy seeing it all come together."