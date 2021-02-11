Turning point for Murgon cultural centre and fossil museum

Federal Member for Wide Bay with Murgon Creative Coutnry Association president Richard O’Neil turning the first sod at the Murgon Cultural Centre and Fossil Museum. Photo/Tristan Evert

Federal Member for Wide Bay with Murgon Creative Coutnry Association president Richard O’Neil turning the first sod at the Murgon Cultural Centre and Fossil Museum. Photo/Tristan Evert

History was made in Murgon on February 11 with the first sod of the $1.5 million cultural centre and fossil museum officially turned.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien joined representatives from the South Burnett Regional Council, members of the Murgon Country Creative Association and members of the public for the sod turning ceremony.

Members of the Murgon Country Creative Association along side Llew O’Brien and representatives from the South Burnett Regional Council. Photo/Tristan Evert

Murgon Country Creative Association president Richard O’Neil said the project is a “very big thing” for both Murgon and the South Burnett.

“It hasn’t been easy to get a project going in Murgon that has been wanted for something like 12 years,” Mr O’Neil said.

“It has been a dream of a lot of people in that time and we are now starting to finally to get it together.

“I think it will be a very big thing for Murgon and the South Burnett and is something that’s been wanted, we have just had to wait for the right time to get it.

“The amount of interest that is being shown is unreal and once the building starts there will be more interest.”



Murgon’s Country Creative Association received $1,596,514 to construct a purpose-built cultural centre.

The new centre, which is set to include an art gallery, fossil museum, art workshop, gift shop, and central prehistoric garden, will showcase Murgon’s important prehistoric links and herald a bright future for local tourism, jobs, and the community.

Federal Member Llew O’Brien with Murgon’s Leo Geraghty. Photo/Tristan Evert

After turning the first sod on the project, Llew O’Brien said he was delighted to see works begin on the game-changing project by Murgon Creative Country Association, which will include a purpose-built cultural centre with an art gallery, fossil museum, art workshop, gift shop, and central prehistoric garden.

“This is an important boost to the local economy as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is the start of a bright future for South Burnett tourism, jobs, and the Murgon community,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We will start to see some immediate benefits from this investment with about 40 jobs during the construction phase, and a further four permanent jobs once it opens early next year, and it will bolster the valuable South Burnett tourism sector by adding to the range of products and experiences on offer in the region,” Mr O’Brien said.

“As Australia recovers from the COVID economic downturn, investments like these are critical in places like Murgon, because helping regional areas recover and supporting the local economy means that Australia can recover faster.

“A project of this scale will become a focal point for community activity and a significant tourist attraction, creating new opportunities and ensuring Murgon remains strong, resilient and prosperous in the long term.”

Murgon is the only site in Australia with a range of vertebrate fossils dating from the early Palaeogene Period 55 million years ago, which is considered a crucial time in mammalian evolution and is of special interest to professional and amateur palaeontologists.

The Murgon Cultural Centre was one of five projects in Wide Bay to share in $1.8 million through Round 5 of the Building Better Regions Program, with other projects including $60,000 for the Noosa Alive arts and cultural festival; $42,539 for Noosa disability service Sunshine Butterflies; $20,000 to upgrade the 30-year-old toilets and showers at the Cooroy Badminton Club Hall; and $140,000 to construct a new educational and activity centre at Hope Reins in Gympie.