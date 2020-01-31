Turtle hatchlings get a helping hand

Our region is home to six of the world’s seven species of turtle.

CAPRICORN Coast Turtle Watch volunteers have taken on extra duties during this turtle nesting season, with whole families doing all-nighters to ensure newly hatched turtles make the journey back to the ocean safely.

Capricorn Coast Turtle volunteer and vice-president Wildlife Preservation Society Queensland Capricorn Branch Volunteers John McCabe said volunteers usually sign on for several months to briefly record evidence of beach nesting adult turtles and signs of departing hatchlings leaving nests in the latter half of the season.

“This season, an increased presence of urban foxes, and urban lighting has prompted a hardy band of volunteers to spend entire nights on the beach,” Mr McCabe said.

“We not only have the volunteers who put their hand up to help out, but they in turn have also encouraged other family members and friends to join the watch to ensure hatchlings make it back to the safety of the ocean.

“I was very surprised to find dedicated volunteers had elected to stay all night for several nights, taking shifts to stay awake beside soon-to-emerge nests, where there was evidence of regular fox incursions.

“I did not expect them to last too long on a beach where you are told ‘no lights and no approaching the nest.’

“Thankfully, the strategy has worked, and the foxes have avoided turtle nests and the silent cordon of figures.”

Mr McCabe said the other major concern for hatchlings safety was the increase in urban lighting, which disorientated the hatchlings.

“The Foxguard volunteers whose eyes become accustomed to the dark, have exposed the harder to solve problem with emergent hatchling turtles on urban lit southern Capricorn Coast beaches turning and travelling towards overly bright public and private lights and failing to exit directly to ocean,” he said.

“Volunteers have had to search through beach vegetation for signs of lost hatchlings and have measured hatchling tracks which have diverted from 180m to 400m in the wrong direction.

“Hatchlings only have so much energy and need to use all that to move to and enter the ocean before proceeding to inshore feeding areas.

“The keen volunteers seem to have recruited extra family or neighbours to assist and individual families are already planning next season street by street education campaigns for better light management.”

Mr McCabe said it had been wonderful to see so many people volunteering their time to ensure the safety of the baby turtles.

“While standing by to protect the hatchlings from predators, we also collect vital data, so we have a better understanding of the turtle’s habits to assist with their protection,” he said.

“Everyone can make a difference to ensure the turtles’ longevity and hatchlings have the best possible opportunity of survival.”

