Turtle trauma alert after wild weather

THE rain may have gone and flood waters are slowly receding, but many animals have been displaced by the extreme weather events.

Including freshwater turtle species.

Byfield's Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary's Dave Smedley stopped to help a woman rescue a turtle from the side of the road yesterday after it had been hit by a car, its shell badly cracked as a result.

The woman who posted about the incident on Facebook said there was blood around the turtle but after picking it up, she realised it was still live.

"...it pulled its head in and I realised it was definitely alive,” the post read.

"By some miracle, the first person to pull over was one of the owners of Cooberrie Park.”

However after The Morning Bulletin phoned the sanctuary this morning, the turtle had since died overnight.

Dave's wife, Sue said they did all they could to help it survive, but its shell was too badly damaged.

"We've had them before (injured turtles), and they can do quite well to repair themselves but this one was just (beyond repair).”

"A lot of them are in places where they shouldn't be after flooding and heavy rain.”

Mrs Smedley wanted to remind motorists to be aware while driving, and keep a look out for any misplaced turtles on the roads across CQ.

"They're slow moving and sit in the middle of the road sometimes, so we usually see them come out after this sort of weather.”