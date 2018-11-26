Turtles at risk with 4WDs on beaches not policed

TURTLE TIME: Ed Barrett and his daughters, Georgia 9 and Indiana 11 say Livingstone Shire Council needs to enforce local laws in relation to 4-wheel drive vehicles on the beach.

TURTLE TIME: Ed Barrett and his daughters, Georgia 9 and Indiana 11 say Livingstone Shire Council needs to enforce local laws in relation to 4-wheel drive vehicles on the beach. Christine McKee

IT'S common to see four-wheel-drive vehicles driving along Capricorn Coast beaches and although it's not strictly legal, except north of Bangalee, it's usually tolerated.

Now that it's turtle-nesting season, some of the locals become less tolerant when the stakes are high.

Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park and Rita Mada are the coast's most significant beaches for turtle nests. There it's legal to launch a boat 50 metres either side of a designated boat ramp. But the rules are being bent by some.

Former Emu Park resident Ed Barrett questioned why 4x4s were allowed on the beaches during turtle-nesting season.

He said Livingstone Shire Council had posted a message on Facebook that sounded more like a polite request than a serious warning.

"This is a critical time for these amazing animals,” MrBarrett said.

"Last nesting and hatching season there was a significant public outcry for not restricting vehicle access on known turtle-nesting beaches.

"(The Facebook post) failed to pro-actively act to protect these nesting areas. The statement was silent on restricting vehicle access.”

The council acknowledged threats posed to turtle nests and hatchlings were entirely preventable and predominantly caused by four-wheel-drives and marine debris.

The council asked the community to "please avoid driving along the beaches through the turtle-nesting season ... particularly Rita Mada beach and Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park”, but made no mention that the behaviour was illegal.

Capricorn Coast Surfrider Foundation volunteer Neil Kershaw said the Fitzroy Basin Association had recently trained 30 volunteers in turtle-watching.

Volunteers walk the beaches every day at daybreak and record where the nests are and monitor hatching success.

"They've been getting annoyed by people driving on the beach, at Rita Mada particularly,” he said.

"The council is not enforcing the local laws, they don't seem to police it. They're way behind other councils.

"There used to be a good system with free permits, at least that gave conditions of use. Now it's just got out of control.”