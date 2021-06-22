TV host denies ‘Sharon Stone’ moment

A TV presenter has responded after football fans questioned whether she’d accidentally mimicked Sharon Stone’s iconic Basic Instinct scene.

TV presenter Paola Ferrari has responded after some football fans thought she'd accidentally shown off a bit too much to the whole of Italy.

The face of Italy's Euro 2020 coverage was being compared to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct after a leg-crossing incident, but Ferrari denies she wasn't wearing underwear - unlike Stone in the blockbuster movie.

Ferrari was dressed in a long black gown with her crossed legs during a broadcast of the football tournament. At one point she switched legs, sparking online comments from some viewers.

But the experienced journalist quashed the rumours, explaining she "prefers health and hygiene".

"It has gone viral, they are using more VAR (video technology for this incident) than on the field at the European Championships," she said.

"It happened but it's nothing serious."

Some onlookers also thought they saw an intimate tattoo revealed, but Ferrari shut that down.

"I can assure you that I do not have a tattooed butterfly, I do not fly so high," she said.

And on the comparison between her and Stone in the famous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct?

Ferrari added: "It's a bit of a stretch, as she is one of the sexiest women in the world.

"In short, the viral video seems a bit exaggerated, I presented two evenings WITH pants.

"Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene. I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygiene."

Ferrari denied having anything in common with Sharon Stone’s famous scene.

She was simply doing her job.

Italy keep unbeaten streak alive

Meanwhile, Matteo Pessina scored as Italy made it three wins out of three at Euro 2020 by beating a 10-man Wales outfit 1-0 on Monday (AEST) to finish top of Group A, with both teams advancing to the last 16.

Pessina's goal means Italy will play Austria in the next round.

Coach Roberto Mancini, who took over the Azzurri after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, also saw his side match an 82-year Italian record.

Italy extended their unbeaten run to 30 games - 25 wins and five draws - a feat last achieved under two-time World Cup winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.

"It's nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games," said Mancini. "It couldn't get better than this.

"We could have scored one more goal but they defended themselves the whole game, they are a physical team. Then it was hot. We did very well."

Mancini added: "Anyone who gets past the first round are in contention to win."

It was also an 11th consecutive win with a clean sheet for Italy, who had already booked their ticket to the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Italy will play Austria at Wembley on June 26 for a spot in the quarter-finals.

With The Sun and AFP

Originally published as TV host denies 'Sharon Stone' moment