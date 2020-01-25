Menu
David Hussey has been fined $2000 and apologised for comments during a TV interview. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Cricket

TV interview ends in fine for Melbourne Stars coach

25th Jan 2020 12:39 PM
MELBOURNE Stars coach David Hussey has been fined $2000 by Cricket Australia for a code-of-conduct breach considered to have been contrary to the spirit of cricket.

Hussey joked in a television interview during the ninth over of Wednesday night's Big Bash League clash against the Strikers in Adelaide that he had worn spiked footwear on the pitch before the match.

The ladder-leading Stars eventually lost by 11 runs.

Cricket's laws state that "prior to the start of play, only the captain and team coach may walk on the pitch to assess its condition. Spiked footwear is not permitted at this time".

However, while Hussey had not worn spiked shoes and was found not guilty by independent code-of-conduct commissioner Adrian Anderson of attempting to gain an unfair advantage, he accepted his comments had not been in the spirit of the sport.

Hussey apologised via a statement released by Cricket Australia on Friday.

David Hussey alongside his strike bowler Dale Steyn. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
"These comments were made in jest and in a light-hearted moment with the commentators," he said.

"I never intended to suggest that I had in any way broken the rules of the game. I realise that my comments, broadcast to our fans and supporters, may have undermined the spirit of cricket and for this I apologise."

