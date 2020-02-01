Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Business

TV media identity forges ‘exciting’ new career

by Anthony Marx
1st Feb 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Channel 7 and 10 journo Bill McDonald will forge a new career as a sales consultant at real estate firm Harcourts.

The news hound needs little introduction to most people having graced Australian television screens in a variety of media roles over the past 30 years.

Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson
Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson

What is less known is his passion for real estate, having completed many purchases, sales and renovations of his own properties, as well as hosting Suncorp's 'Master the Market' video series and featuring on 7's Better Homes and Gardens program with his wife Juls and sons Jordan, Hamish, William and James.

Harcourts Queensland boss Jonathan King says the company was both "excited and thrilled" that McDonald will join the firm from next month.

More Stories

Show More
7 news bill mcdonald business harcourt journalist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple sat three rows from deadly coronavirus

        premium_icon Couple sat three rows from deadly coronavirus

        News A former Mackay local was on the infamous Tiger Airways Flight TT566 — here’s what happened:

        EXCLUSIVE: Huge plans for run-down mystery CBD hotel

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Huge plans for run-down mystery CBD hotel

        News Read our exclusive story about the cost to get the Plaza Hotel up and running and...

        Nola has hospital fees waived

        premium_icon Nola has hospital fees waived

        Health An elderly Capricorn Coast couple can breathe a sigh of relief their fight to have...

        Canavan looks forward to 2020

        premium_icon Canavan looks forward to 2020

        Opinion There’s plenty of reasons for our region to be positive about 2020 according to...