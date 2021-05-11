Menu
Kay McGrath's final bulletin for 7 News
TV news legend Frank Warrick dies after dementia battle

by Elise Williams
11th May 2021 11:40 AM
Legendary news reader Frank Warrick OAM has died following a long battle with dementia.

The 76-year-old passed away peacefully just before 5am Tuesday surrounded by his family, after five years of suffering from the illness.

The legendary Queensland newsreader who worked for Channel 7 retired in 2001 after a 40-year television career.

Frank Warrick, pictured in 2004, has been remembered by his co-presenter Kay McGrath as a “consummate professional”. Picture: Jono Searle
Mr Warrick's long time co-presenter and television icon, Kay McGrath this morning released a statement about the death of her mate.

"My sincere condolences to Frank's wife Lyn and family," Ms McGrath said.

"We had a very successful 13 year on air relationship during the 80s and 90s when 6pm news was a ritual for viewers.

"Live TV can be a challenging environment at times, but we always had each other's backs.

Frank Warrick worked in television for 40 years.
Frank was the consummate professional - I never saw him fazed or flustered on air. He taught me a lot and I'm very saddened to hear he's left 'this world around us'."

7 Brisbane News Director, Neil Warren said:

"Frank changed the way TV news was delivered in Queensland, going live on air for hours on end with breaking news and putting himself at the centre of big stories.

Frank Warrick fought a battle with dementia for almost five years. Picture: Glenn Barnes
"He was the ultimate news man and what he pioneered back then, continues with our team today."

Mr Warrick also presented Frank Warrick's The World Around Us and quiz show The $1,000,000 Chance of a Lifetime.

Mr Warrick will be remembered with a tribute on 7News tonight.

Originally published as TV news legend Frank Warrick dies after dementia battle

