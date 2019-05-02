TV personality to compete at annual Blackwater rodeo

Shane Kenny will be riding in this weekend's rodeo.

RODEO: Blackwater's only rodeo event of the year will be held this weekend, with over 200 competitors nominated for the annual event.

The CFMEU May Day Rodeo coincides with the town's Labour Day celebrations, which include the May Day Fair.

"It's a huge weekend in Blackwater,” Blackwater Rodeo Association secretary Nicole Murray said.

"Last year the rodeo was a bit quieter so that's a good number. It's getting back up there.”

This year, the annual rodeo, has changed its affiliation from the Central Rodeo Cowboys Association (CRCA) to the Australian Professional Riding Association (APRA).

"That's drawn in competitors from over the state,” Murray said.

Riders from across Central Queensland will compete, including well-known Emerald rider and 13-time Australian All-Round Cowboys Shane Kenny, along with his rodeo-enthusiast children.

"Maddix Lovett from Taroom will be there,” Murray said.

"He's a junior competitor and he's having a really good year.”

A familiar face from television series, Travel Guides, Stacey Wilburn, will also be heading up from New South Wales to compete.

Rodeo events will kick off at 2pm with the main event held at 5.30pm.

The rodeo will feature three rough stock events; saddle bronc and bull and bareback bronc rides.

The events include bull-riding, saddle broncs, bareback and the timed events which include junior barrel racing, ladies barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, and steer wrestling..

"We're expecting about 1500 spectators. Last year we had a really good crowd and we're hoping the weather stays nice and isn't too cold so we get all the families out,” Murray said.

"It's a great family night out.

"We will also have a kids' corner, with free rides sponsored by Qld Earthmoving Solutions.

"There will also be team memorial buckles for three of the events; the Andrew Panda Curtis Memorial Buckle for the open saddle broncs, the Matty O'Brien Memorial Buckle for the open bull ride and the Gill Bendall Memorial Buckle for the rookie bull ride.”

Points from the rodeo will go towards rider's standing in the APRA, with the potential to make the finals at the end of the year.

"It's a big highlight to make the national finals,” Murray said.

Stock will be supplied from Dunne Bulls Pty Ltd, George Busby and Destiny Cattle Company Pty Ltd.