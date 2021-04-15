TV reporter ‘used as tactic’ in blackmail plot

Veteran TV journalist Steve Barrett was used as a "tactic to put pressure on" an alleged group of payroll fraudsters ripping off the ATO, to pay an initial $5 million blackmail demand and then a subsequent $20 million demand, a court has been told.

Telephone intercept calls between Mr Barrett, who has pleaded not guilty to blackmail, and his alleged co-conspirator Daniel Hausman reveal Hausman telling Mr Barrett there have been "developments" since a meeting with a group and a "final poke" was needed.

Veteran crime reporter Steve Barrett arrives at court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper.

Hausman was heard telling Mr Barrett that he should say he had messages from a director of a company involved with the payroll group, and he was unsure whether to meet with them or to wait until the legal work was done.

But Mr Barrett pointed out to Hausman he didn't know anything about legal work or a deed or deal made between two lawyers.

"At the end of the day I don't know anything about the legal work … and that would blow the whole cover and show it was a rort from day one," Mr Barrett was heard to say.

Mr Barrett told Hausman, he had to be careful how he handled it and "it has to do be done properly".

It is alleged Mr Barrett, with two co-accused Hausman and Daniel Rostankovski, was part of a joint criminal enterprise hatched in February 2017, to demand money from the syndicate who were allegedly behind a large-scale tax fraud known as the Plutus Payroll fraud, or they would publicly expose them.

Mr Barrett has not been charged with the second $20-million blackmail demand.

Daniel Hausman was jailed for his part in the blackmail plot. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett



The crown case has alleged the syndicate were allegedly siphoning off millions in PAYG tax and GST for themselves by contracting out the payroll tax responsibilities to second tier companies with straw directors.

The defence case which has been outlined to the jury is that Hausman is a liar and a serial manipulator who had used Mr Barrett, and Hausman was desperate not to get any extra jail time.

Hausman has already pleaded guilty to a charge of blackmail and one of dealing with proceeds of crime over $1 million and received a six year non-parole jail sentence. The court was told the sentence took into account a 25 per cent discount for his co-operation giving evidence against three other people.

Former ATO deputy commissioner Michael Cranston. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller





Hausman has admitted in the court that he did not tell Mr Barrett about the blackmail plans when he told him about a potential story involving Adam Cranston the son of the then deputy tax Michael Cranston, allegedly ripping off the ATO.

Instead he told Mr Barrett, he and Mr Rostankovski wanted to take over the "investors" of the second tier companies who were not being treated well by Plutus Payroll members and get them better returns."

He told Mr Barrett his role would be to attend a meeting with the syndicate members tell them he was ex 60 Minutes producer, a long time journalist and threaten to do a story and then leave the meeting.

Adam Cranston was an alleged member of the Plutus payroll syndicate. Picture: AAP Image/Peter Rae



Hausman subsequently told the court Mr Barrett only found out Mr Rostankovski was going to ask for a $5 million payment - just minutes before he was to attend a meeting with the Plutus payroll group members.

The court heard a recording made of the meeting, and that Mr Barrett had already left and was not present when the demand was made.

In another telephone intercept played to the court, Hausman was heard talking to his lawyer at the time, Sevag Chalabian, saying about the Plutus Payroll members "they are all going to Long Bay" and he had "the journo up my arse."

Hausman also told Mr Rostankovski that Mr Barrett had been a bit funny and they "needed to keep him onside."

The trial is continuing.

Originally published as TV reporter 'used as tactic' in blackmail plot