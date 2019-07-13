TV star Matty’s Vampire facial after split with partner

THE famous claim it's better than a facelift and can shave ten years off one's life.

And newly-single Real Housewives of Sydney star Matty Samaei has jumped on board the Vampire facial trend and injected her own blood into her face to erase crow's feet she claimed she gained from the sorrow of a breakup with her fiancé.

Matty Samaei gets the vampire blood facial to renew her looks now she’s single and ready to mingle. - Supplied image

The evergreen beauty expert, 44,has applied the Vampire Facial, or Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), beloved by everyone, including Bachelor star, Keira Maguire, to herself and injected recycled blood plasma harvested from her body under her eyes to repair damaged skin.

"I'm back on the singles market and I need to make sure I look my best so I got my own blood, put it though a centrifuge and then injected it under my eyes using small superficial injections," said the former nurse who now runs The Medispa by Matty in Double Bay.

Matty Samaei receiving a Vampire facial.

Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to try the “blood facial”. Picture: Instagram

"Break ups are ageing having been through them twice.

"It's important to look after your skin and your body; they're the only ones you've got after all.

"You do not ever let yourself go. I'm enjoying single life now and seeing what's out there."

The proud mother of two girls quietly called off her engagement to a successful Greek-born stationery importer she thought was her "soulmate" in February.

She built her business after the collapse of her first marriage and now she is on the singles' market she says she wants to be an inspiration to other women, adding: "By the way ladies, never give up on beauty - there are so many products and tricks out there to stay young."

Real housewives Victoria Rees, Matty Samaei, Krissy Marsh, Nicole O’Neil. Picture: AFP

The vampire facial works by taking a vial of blood from your body and then getting it re-injected into your face.

This speeds up collagen production and gets the blood flowing. It is often used treat wrinkles, dull skin, dark under-eye circles and even stretch marks.

"I promise you it looks a lot more painful than it really is," she said.

"Once you've had the facial, your skin will need about two days to recover - maybe forget the dates then.

"Your complexion will look its best after six weeks, once the cells have had a chance to turn over."