TV star ‘fatally punched motorist’

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle is arrested after punching and killing a motorist. Picture: Instagram

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle is arrested after punching and killing a motorist. Picture: Instagram

A man has died four days after being punched by a Mexican soap star - who had already been allowed to leave the US, according to police.

The New York Post reports that Pablo Lyle, a key actor in the popular Mexican telenovela Mi Adorable Maldición (My Adorable Curse), admitted punching 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández in the face during a road-rage clash in Miami on Sunday, police reports show.

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle is arrested after punching and killing a motorist. Picture: Instagram

Eyewitnesses say that Lyle's car cut Hernandez off and then the older man got out of his car screaming and swearing and banged on the window of Lyle's car

The 32-year-old actor - who made the People en Español 50 Most Beautiful list in 2015 - fled the scene but was later arrested at Miami International Airport, according to his arrest affidavit.

Pablo Lyle was arrested after punching and killing, Juan Ricardo Hernández, pictured. Picture: Supplied

Lyle was interviewed by homicide cops and charged with battery.

He was then allowed to travel home to Mexico after posting a $US5000 ($A7000) bond, police confirmed.

Cuban-born Hernandez died on Thursday - four days after being punched - with family telling the Miami Herald they switched off his life support.

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle in his mugshot. Picture: Supplied

They say Hernandez suffered a brain injury that led to an internal haemorrhage that left him unconscious.

It is not clear if the actor will face fresh charges, a Miami police spokeswoman said.

Mexican soap star Pablo Lyle. Picture: Instagram

Lyle told police he punched Hernandez because he was "in fear for the safety of his family," including his six-year-old son, his affidavit shows.

The reports states that he claimed the older man was "real aggressive" and "pounding" on his car windows and he "reacted because he believed that the victim was going to strike first."

He told officers he only left because "he saw a male running towards him" and that he wanted to get his family safely on a plane home to Mexico before talking to cops, the affidavit states.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission