Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man fled after hiring a cab from Tweed Heads to Brisbane.
A man fled after hiring a cab from Tweed Heads to Brisbane. Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne
Crime

Tweed man wanted after dodging massive taxi fare

Rick Koenig
by
8th Oct 2018 2:56 PM

A FARE-DODGER who jumped from a taxi without paying a $250 charge is wanted by police.

Police said on August 29, a man hired a taxi from Tweed Heads to Brisbane but fled before paying.

Police have released the following images in an attempt to find the man.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Anyone with information or that can identify the man is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively, you can use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in confidence.

brisbane fare evasion taxi tweed heads tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime A MAN accused of stalking, attacking and robbing a woman with a pocket knife in the middle of the night last month has faced court for the first time.

    • 9th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
    Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    premium_icon Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    Business It's a tough project but someone's got to do it.

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    premium_icon CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    News DR MCPHEE is taking his CQ health care plan across the globe

    Local Partners