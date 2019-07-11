Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elisha Anne May Murray appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug and other offences.
Elisha Anne May Murray appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug and other offences. Contributed
Crime

Tweed mum in trouble for selling drug ice

Sherele Moody
by
11th Jul 2019 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Tweed Heads local has found herself in hot water for selling methamphetamine on the Gold Coast.

Elisha Anne May Murray appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug and other offences.

The court heard cops found around 7.5g of meth and some GBH in her possession at Biggara Waters during two searches in 2017.

She admitted to selling ice from February to April of that year.

Justice Peter Applegarth said Murray was supplying drugs on an ad hoc basis to pay for her own habit.

He sentenced the mother of one to four years in jail with parole eligibility after serving 12 months.

Due to time spent on remand, Murray will be eligible for release on July 27.

"It is hoped you will be released from jail soon and will engage with counselling and support and receive treatment that you need," Justice Applegarth told her. - NewsRegional

court crime drugs elisha anne may murray
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    premium_icon Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    Breaking After 4 hours of drama and heated debate the Livingstone budget has been passed, with one major amendment paving the way

    Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    premium_icon Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    News All tenders for any more works have closed as works near completion

    Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    premium_icon Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    Business Miners return to work four days after fatality at mine site

    CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    premium_icon CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    News Protesters block Brisbane CBD to protest climate change