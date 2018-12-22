Menu
Police are searching for Jessica Webster, 15, who has been missing in the Tweed region overnight. Photo: Supplied.
Crime

Police appeal for information as search continues for girl

by Talisa Eley
22nd Dec 2018 9:24 AM

TWEED police are appealing for information as they continue the search for a teenage girl missing overnight.

Jessica Webster, 15, was last seen boarding a bus to Tweed Heads on Tweed Coast Road at Pottsville around 10am on Friday.

Police were notified when she didn't come home.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the family hold concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age and a medical condition.

 

Jessica was last spotted boarding a bus from Pottsville to Tweed Heads but never arrived home. Photo: Supplied.
The spokeswoman said she may be travelling to the Lismore area.

Jessica is described as being Caucasian in appearance with a fair complexion, around 175cm tall with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded jumper, black 'Nike' sneakers, and carrying a denim backpack.

Police have been told, Jessica may be travelling to the Lismore area.

They are appealing to anyone who has seen the girl or knows her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

