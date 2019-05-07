Twelve involved in crash on Yaamba Road

10.05AM: IT has been confirmed that 12 people were involved in a two car crash on Yaamba Rd this morning.

Three patients were assessed for injuries and two were transported to hospital in stable conditions.

One female sustained a leg injury, on male was complaining of back pain and another female was emotionally distressed after the crash.

No other details are known at this stage.

9:05AM: AS MANY as nine people may have been involved in a multiple vehicle crash on Yaamba Rd this morning.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles were involved in a rear end collision on Yaamba Rd, near the old Bunnings at 8.42am.

Multiple ambulance units are on the scene and a spokesperson for QAS said nine occupants were involved, with three possible injuries.

At this stage the extent of the injuries are unknown as the patients are still being assessed.

It is understood one lane of Yaamba Rd has been closed at this stage, but no other details are known.

More to follow.