Twenty teams across CQ to compete in Six-A-Side carnival

RECLAIMING THE GLORY: Three Frenchville teams will be competing this weekend.

SOCCER: Kicking off Friday night, 20 teams from across the central region will come together for a three-day soccer carnival which has been going over three decades strong.

The Frenchville Sports Club Annual Six-A-Side carnival will give fresh, new players and those moving from second to first division, a chance to show their talent before the season kick-off.

Frenchville Roos men's coach, Matt Wust, hopes to take back the trophy from last year's winners, Bluebirds White.

"We've got a good bunch of boys, with the first and second division boys mixed together to create three decent Frenchville teams, with two premier and one community team,” Wust said.

"There will be 10 players on each team with only six allowed on the field at a time, including the goal keeper.

"Six-a-side only utilises half the field and is run in 15 minute halves so it's very fast paced, very quick and open.

"It's a much different style of football than what is played during the season. It will be interesting to see how different teams approach it.”

Teams from Mackay, Gladstone, Emerald and Rockhampton will come together for the 12 men's and eight women's sides, with an Indigenous All Stars team all expected to compete in the men's.

Although Wust said Bluebirds, Cap Coast and Mackay Lions will be strong teams to keep an eye on, he expected every team to deliver strong performances.

"Everyone will be a threat because players are condensed even further down so there's more good players on the field at times,” Wust said.

"This is the start of the new season so we'll get to see new players for new clubs.

"We'll be seeing a couple of second division players pushing to first division and we've also got a new guy coming from New Zealand, Ryan Hawken.

"We'll see how he goes. He's only trained so far so we'll have to wait and see, but that's what Six-A-Side is for, experimenting a bit and having a bit of a throw of the dice.

"It's about trailing new players or those who weren't in first division last year and pushing them into the squad.”

With Six-A-Side being a "very offensive” style of game, Wust is hoping to go hard early on in the game and score big points straight off the bat.

"There's not much structure as such, it's basically transition and full out attack,” he said.

"There's a lot more pace to these games than normal games.

"The boys have been playing a bit of Six-A-Side at training so hopefully they'll be in the groove.

"I'm hoping everyone will be strong. Everyone is standing out in different times and it's a good all-round start to the pre-season.

"Hopefully we can start putting our heads down and training hard coming into the season.”

The event's organiser Gemma Trim said she is expecting ample interest in the carnival.

"Nominations are closed but are quite down this year because we were only able to open nominations 10 days ago,” she said.

"It normally brings in a decent crowd. Normally we get an easy hundred through the gate.

"It's great soccer to get on board with and watch. It's so fast paced and is enjoyable to watch.

"The carnival sets the pace for the start of the season and seems to be what the teams all hang out for.

"Everyone looks forward to it.”

The Draw

Women Pool A: Clinton, Gracemere Redbacks, Meteors, Bluebirds.

Women Pool A: Central, Mackay Lions, CCFC, Frenchville.

Men Pool A: Frenchville Green, Mackay Lions Green, CQ Spirit, Bluebirds Blue, Clinton, CCFC.

Men Pool B: Frenchville White, Mackay Lions Black, Emerald, Bluebirds White, Nerimbera Magpies, Frenchville Roos.

Check out the footy action

Where: Ryan Park, Frenchville Sports Club, Berserker.

When: First game kicks off Friday 6.30pm. Saturday games commence 8.30am. Finals will be played on Sunday.

Cost: $2 entry

Canteen and bar will be available.