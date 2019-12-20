Twenty-three families given a brighter festive season

CHRISTMAS presents were stacked high in the Mater Rockhampton foyer on Wednesday December 18, to be distributed to local families, adopted by the Mater Team through The Morning Bulletin’s Adopt a Family campaign.

The staff at the Mater Hospital participated in the project, and as a result of their generosity, 23 families in the Rockhampton community will receive gifts to bring them a little joy this Christmas.

At the Mater Christmas Liturgy on Wednesday, Sister Maria Jean Rhule paid tribute to the hospital staff for their kindness and support of those in need.

“Christmas is such a busy time for everyone and the fact that you (the Mater Rockhampton staff) have taken the time to assist those in need is incredibly generous and selfless,” Sr Maria Jean explained.

“The families who benefit from your gifts will not only appreciate the items you have donated, but know that you are thinking of them and have your support during what can be a challenging time of the year.”

St Vincent de Paul’s regional president Michael Bailey and his team were on hand to thank the Mater Team and begin the task of distributing the gifts to the families.

“The Mater Rockhampton are extremely generous and will make a big difference in the lives of so many families who are doing it tough this Christmas,” Mr. Bailey said.

“Housing costs, rent and electricity bills continue to rise, many families are skipping meals and are going hungry in order to pay their bills.

St Vincent de Paul Regional President, Michael Bailey, with the Mater Rockhampton's Sr Maria Jean Rhule with some of the many gifts destined for 23 local families this Christmas.

“It is a very difficult time of year for a lot of people just trying to provide the basics for their families, let alone all the extras at Christmas time.”

In addition to the Mater Rockhampton’s contribution to the Adopt a Family campaign, Mater staff donated $5000, which will be exchanged for vouchers in the communities of Barcaldine and Blackall.

$2500 in each town will be spent by local families in need at the local supermarkets and service stations, in the hope they provide some small relief and joy over Christmas, as they face the incredible challenges through the drought.