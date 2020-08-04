Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
News

Twice caught drug driver: ‘I have humiliated myself’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUG driver caught twice in six weeks confessed he had humiliated himself and disgraced his family name.

Conrad Athol Leigh Lidster pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of drug driving and one of possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Lidster driving a Suzuki Vitara on Farm St, Norman Gardens, on March 5 at 11.10am and tests revealed he had marijuana in his system, to which he made admissions of recent use.

He said on April 2 at 10.40am, police executed a search warrant at a Duthie Ave residence in Frenchville where Lidster declared possessing a water pipe in the garage.

Sgt Janes said police intercepted Lidster again on April 20 at 8.21pm on Moores Creek Rd with tests revealing he had marijuana in his system.

Lidster, who represented himself in court, said: “I have humiliated myself. I have disgraced my family name.”

He added he found it very expensive “being off the road” as his licence was suspended immediately after the second drug drive incident.

Lidster said he was receiving help for his drug use and mental health matters.

Lidster was fined $1150 and disqualified from driving for six months.

drug driver marijuana name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bikie gang members stung in CQ police bust

        premium_icon Bikie gang members stung in CQ police bust

        Crime Several known bikies have been arrested following specialist police activity in Yaamba at the weekend.

        BUSHFIRE SEASON: Livingstone gets positive outlook

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE SEASON: Livingstone gets positive outlook

        News Mayor Andy Ireland says lessons have also been learned from last year’s Cobraball...

        Byfield drug supplier caught with hand gun, ammo

        premium_icon Byfield drug supplier caught with hand gun, ammo

        News He told police the weapon did not work when they raided his property.

        REVEALED: Blueprints for Biloela’s new $3.5M cop shop

        premium_icon REVEALED: Blueprints for Biloela’s new $3.5M cop shop

        Crime Plans to strengthen CQ’s policing are well and truly underway as works on a new...