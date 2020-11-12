Twilight markets light up Emerald to support charities

EMERALD will light up this weekend, with a twilight market event marking one of the first major social events since coronavirus restrictions eased.

Event co-ordinator and Future Hope founder Tamara Walker said it had been an extremely difficult year for charities everywhere, not being able to hold the usual fundraising events.

After a chat with a few friends about potential fundraising ideas, the Twilight on Egerton night markets was born, and will come to life this weekend.

Future Hope will host the event every month with support from Central Highlands Regional Council, to help support other locally based charities that support the Emerald community.

A gold coin donation will be taken on entry and will go directly to a charity, with the first being Yumba Bimbi.

Mrs Walker said each month a different charity would be selected, to help local organisations recover from coronavirus.

The Twilight on Egerton night markets will be running for the first time in Emerald on November 14, 2020, an event run by Future Hope to support local charities.

The first market will be held on Saturday, November 14 from 5-9pm between Town Hall and the council building on Egerton St.

About 45 stall holders are booked in so far, including food stalls, crafts, plants and much more.

Live music by Sophie Phillis will fill the air as market goers browse under the fairy-light lit trees of Egerton St.

Mrs Walker said everyone she has spoken to was extremely excited, and it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support from council.

“Everyone is jumping out of their skin,” she said.

“I put a post on Facebook last week to promote it and it’s been seen by more than 13,000 people already.

“We’re excited and everyone we’ve spoken to is excited about it.”

She said it was a great chance for locals to dress up and enjoy the evening under a beautiful lit-up setting.

“We want a market that’s a nice event people can come along to and dress up a bit more,” Mrs Walker said.

“It’s like a night out that costs you a gold coin donation.

“It’s not expensive but it’s beautiful, it benefits the community and economy.

“I think there are so many aspects to this that make it an appealing event for everyone in Emerald.”

The event will be held every month except January, with a Christmas themed event planned for December.

Mrs Walker said it would be a bigger event with Christmas carols and a great chance for last minute Christmas shopping.

Visit the Facebook group Twilight on Egerton to stay up to date with event details.