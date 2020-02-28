Twilight tours planned for prominent Rocky school

A NORTH Rockhampton school will next month open its doors for an informative evening, inviting parents of potential students to learn more about the institution.

Heights College will host one of its many annual Twilight Tour events in hopes of increasing its pupil count.

The event has proven a popular one among parents of many school-goers, however the March 10 event is specifically for those in middle years - Grade 5 to 7.

Heights College event co-ordinator Tory Benson said tours would take place on the school grounds, adding that attendees could expect an ­informative evening, including opportunities to connect with current students and faculty.

“Some students from the middle years will be there to chat to with parents and prospective students to answer any questions,” she said.

School leaders, registrars and both the Heads of Middle and Primary School will also be present on the night, along with senior students who will lead the tours.

Ms Benson also said the demand for open events like these were continuing to grow and that the evening had no limit on its number of attendees.

“It’s kind of like an open evening for parents, or children, that are potentially interested in touring our school,” she said.

She also reminded the public that similar events are held throughout the year for other age groups interested in attending the all-levels college.

“A lot of parents are interested in finding out about the school or wondering about the facilities and this is a really good opportunity to do exactly that,” she said.

In addition to the open tours, youngsters will also have chance to partake in some sport sessions, while spending some time with a selection of the school’s students.

“It’s a really nice opoorutniy for parents to talk to teachers without the pressures of schedules and being rushed,” she said.

The Middle Years Twilight Tour begins at Heights College from 5-7pm and requires no reservations.